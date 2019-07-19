On Friday, July 12, 2019, Devore Campbell departed this earthly life. Family and friends will unite on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 1:00 pm until time of life celebration at 2:00 pm at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home. Form of payment should be in cash or MasterCard/Visa via phone (301-632-6624) or at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home in Waldorf, MD.

