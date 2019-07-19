Lena Marie Marston, 89, of Waldorf, MD passed away on July 17, 2019 at Fenwick Landing in Waldorf, MD.

Born on March 6, 1930 in New York to the late Giovanni Santoiemma and Laura Santoiemma, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Marston; brother, Chester Santoiemma; and sister, Mary Bettis. Lena is survived by her sons, Robert Taylor (Julie), Jonathan Spargur (Diana), Richard Spargur (Linda) and Steven Spargur (Sandy); brothers, Frank Santoiemma and John Santoiemma; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with being a loving sister, wife, mother and grandmother, Lena enjoyed dancing, crafts and cooking. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. Lena was beloved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 2PM to 4PM and from 6PM to 8PM at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD). A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10AM at St. Mary’s Bryantown Catholic Church (13715 Notre Dame Pl., Bryantown, MD); Interment to follow in the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Lena’s memory to Senior Network for the Benefit of Fenwick Landing (11665 Doolittle Dr., Waldorf, MD 20602). Online condolences to the family can be shared at arehartechols.com.