Mrs. Joan Ann (McKay) Paul of Waldorf, Maryland-formerly of St. Mary’s County – passed away peacefully at her home on July 14, 2019. She was 86 years old.

Born on March 18, 1933 in Washington, DC, Joan was the daughter of the late Otha Sylvester and Olive Belle McKay of Leonardtown, Maryland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Donald E. Paul, Sr.; her brothers Robert McKay and John McKay, Sr.; her sister Mary Scharlau; and her granddaughter, Mindy Lou Musselman.

She is survived by her four children: Diane Paul of Nokesville, Virginia; Donald E. (Joyce) Paul, Jr. of Waldorf, Maryland; John (Dawn) Paul of Cobb Island, Maryland; and Christine (Alan) Musselman of Nokesville, Virginia; 12 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Also surviving Joan are her sister, Eve (Richard) Aldridge of Waldorf, Maryland, fiancé Lonnie Harden of Brandywine, Maryland, and many more beloved family members and friends.

Visitation will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 10:30am until 12 noon at Raymond Funeral Home, 5635 Washington Avenue, LaPlata, Maryland. A memorial service will be held directly thereafter, and interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, Maryland.

In lieu of flowers, Joan requested that memorial contributions be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation (Wish.org) in memory of both Joan and her granddaughter, Mindy Lou Musselman