Ruth Elizabeth Cortezzo, 69, of Nanjemoy, Maryland, died on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

Affectionately known as “Ruthie”, Mrs. Cortezzo was born on September 20, 1949 in Washington, DC to Nonny E. Nelson and the late Jennes C. Nelson, Jr. She lived in Maryland for 45 years, then later in Connecticut and Massachusetts before returning back to Maryland. Mrs. Cortezzo was a Computer Program Analyst for the Department of Navy for 29 years. She was a member of the Hamden Elks Lodge number 2224, the Loyal Order of the Moose and the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE). Mrs. Cortezzo played softball in her earlier years, loved shopping and going to casinos.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband Michael A. Cortezzo.

Along with her mother, Mrs. Cortezzo is survived by her daughter Angela D. Price and her husband John; step-children Michael A. Cortezzo Jr. and his wife Rochelle, Sarah M. Cortezzo; grandchildren Ryon S. Price and Michael A. Cortezzo III; sisters Teresa M. Ferreria and her husband Bill, Wanda N. Welch and her husband John, Mildred L. Nelson and Carol A. Villari; brother Clarence H. Nelsonand his wife Diane; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 2PM to 4PM and from 6PM to 8PM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646 where Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 10:30AM with the Reverend Chris Bryan officiating. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf.

Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Maryland, Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, 110 South Paca Street, 9th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201 or online at www.umms.org.