Nancy Ann Carter, 60

Nancy Ann Carter of Brandywine, MD, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the age of 60.

She was born on August 20, 1958, in Washington, DC, to Edith L. [Sellers] and Coleman J. Carter.

Nancy was the Office Manager for M & M Fleet Maintenance in Hyattsville, MD for many years. She cherished her friends and loved ones. She enjoyed going to the beach, eating crabs and drinking margaritas.

She was the loving mother of Carlyn L. Keane (Chris) and Ashley Goundry (Patrick) and the devoted grandmother of Cole William Keane. She was the sister of Judy Limkous (John) and Terry Lloyd (Tom).

Nancy is preceded in death by her brother-in-law Jim Hyde and brother Tommy Carter.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736 on Saturday, July 20 from 10 am until start of Memorial Services at 11 am. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy’s name may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122 ~ OR ~ The Samantha Funding the Arts, 5204 Bittinger Road, Swanton, MD 21561 – samanthafundingthearts.org.