UPDATE: Speed and Alcohol Appear to be Contributing Factors in Motorcycle Crash That Killed 22-Year-Old Mechanicsville Man

UPDATE: On July 20, 2019, at 11:14 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported motor vehicle collision in the 27400 block of Three Notch Road, in the area of Harpers Corner Road in Mechanicsville.

Deputies arrived on scene and were advised by Marvin Leander Jones Jr., age 49 of Waldorf, that he was driving on Three Notch Road when a motorcycle collided with his vehicle, however, he was unable to locate the motorcycle. Deputies began checking the area and observed motorcycle debris. Deputies quickly located an injured subject who was lying in bushes, off the roadway.

The individual was later identified as Steven Marcus Gilmore, 22 of Mechanicsville.

Lifesaving measures were attempted at the scene however Gilmore ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

A preliminary investigation determined Jones was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road operating a 2013 Dodge Durango. Gilmore was also traveling southbound on Three Notch Road operating a 2018 Suzuki GSX motorcycle. For unknown reasons Gilmore ran into the back of the Durango, causing Gilmore’s motorcycle to leave the roadway, strike a curb, and Gilmore being ejected from the motorcycle.

At this time speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the collision.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Corporal Christopher Beyer at (301) 475-4200 extension *8004 or by email at Christopher.Beyer@stmarysmd.com.

7/21/2019 @9:00 a.m.: On Saturday, July 20, 2019, at approximately 11:20 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and Harpers Corner Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Police arrived on the scene to find an SUV and motorcycle involved in the crash, and after a brief search for the motorcycle occupant, an adult male was found in a near-by bush with a faint pulse.

Fire and emergency medical services arrived on the scene and advised two vehicles were involved with crews performing life-saving measures on the motorcyclist.

The subject was declared deceased on the scene shortly before midnight.

No other injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and is investigating.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

