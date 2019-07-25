Single Vehicle Crash in Newburg Sends Motorcyclist to Trauma Center

On Friday, July 19, 2019, at approximately 11:25 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the Ole McDonnell Country Store at 15486 Rock Point Road in Newburg, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

An-off duty emergency medical technician rendered first aid and requested a helicopter. They advised the single occupant was laying in a ditch filled with approximately 1 foot of water.

Crews arrived on scene to find the single motorcycle off the roadway, with the single occupant in the ditch.

The patient was transported to an area landing zone where the Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the 65-year-old male to an area trauma center with unknown but serious injuries.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

