Police Say Suspected Drunk Driver Fled Scene Of Fatal Crash that Killed 27 Year-Old North Beach Woman

UPDATE 7/21/2019 @ 2:40 p.m.: On Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 3:59 a.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team were dispatched to a report of a single-vehicle accident near Southern Maryland Blvd. in the area of West Ward Road Dunkirk.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Dodge Neon SRT was traveling southbound on Southern Maryland Blvd in the area of West Ward Road and for unknown reasons left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The driver of the vehicle, Daniel John Burridge, 36 of Bowie, failed to remain at the scene of the crash and was apprehended nearby after a search by law enforcement personnel.

Daniel Burridge was then transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center for treatment.

A front-seat passenger in the vehicle, identified as Oriana Sherezade Motta Gaitan, 27 of North Beach, was pronounced deceased at the scene as a result of her injuries.

At this time, alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The collision remains under investigation by DFC. J. Hardesty of the Crash Reconstruction Team. Anyone with additional information regarding the collision is asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 or e-mail the investigator at Jeffrey.hardesty@calvertcountymd.gov.

