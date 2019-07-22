VIDEO: Vehicle Destroyed After Fire in Mechanicsville

On Sunday, July 21, 2019, at approximately 7:35 p.m., 5 firefighters from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to Aviation Yacht Club Road and Sandy Court in Mechanicsville, for the reported vehicle fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle in the roadway fully engulfed in fire, with all occupants safely out of the vehicle.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident as the vehicle was in motion at the time the vehicle caught on fire.

Firefighters operated on the scene for one hour.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos and video are courtesy of The Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

