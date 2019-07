On Sunday, July 21, 2019, at approximately 6:50 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to 8255 Gilroy Road in Nanjemoy, for the motor vehicle accident involving a structure.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a residence.

The driver signed care refusal forms on the scene.

No injuries were reported

The Volunteer Special Operations operated on the scene for approximately one hour shoring the corner of the house.