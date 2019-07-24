Sprinklers Save Apartment in Waldorf After Improperly Discarded Smoking Materials Start Fire

On Monday, July 22, 2019, at approximately 3:05 a.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to 3545 Promenade Place in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 4-story apartment complex with smoke showing from the third-floor balcony.

The owner/occupant has been identified as Jerone Cobble, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $500.00

The fire was determined to have started on the exterior porch due to improperly discarded smoking materials. The fire alarm alerted the occupants which allowed all of them to escape safely without injury.

Sprinklers located on the exterior porch activated and extinguished the fire quickly. 15 firefighters operated on the scene for under 30 minutes.



