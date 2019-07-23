Ironsides Road in Nanjemoy to be Shutdown for Repairs on Tuesday, July 23

On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at approximately 9:00 a.m., the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will temporarily close MD 425 (Ironsides Road) near Baptist Church Road in Nanjemoy. The temporary closure will allow crews to replace two underground aging drainage pipes just north of the intersection. The work should be completed by Monday morning, July 29.

The detour routes consist of MD 425, Baptist Church Road and MD 6 (Port Tobacco Road). MDOT SHA’s contractor, Brawner Builders, Inc. of Hunt Valley, will use barrels and detour signs to guide motorists around the work zone. Residents will have access up to the point of the closure. Approximately 1,700 vehicles daily use this section of Ironsides Road, so motorists are encouraged to add extra drive time.

MDOT SHA’s contractor will deliver and stage equipment on July 23, then begin roadwork on Wednesday, July 24. Crews will remove the existing pipes and install new larger pipes. MD 425 will then be paved and striped.

Portable variable message signs are in place on MD 425 advising area drivers of the upcoming road closure. Customers with questions may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603. MDOT SHA appreciates the patience of area residents and travelers.

