Local Lighthouses Celebrated Throughout St. Mary’s County During National Lighthouse Weekend

Join the St. Mary’s County Museum Division in celebrating some of St. Mary’s County’s most significant lighthouses during National Lighthouse Weekend Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at Piney Point Lighthouse in Piney Point, MD and Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clement’s Island, near Colton’s Point, MD.

Special activities and tours will be available at both locations during the entire weekend. At Piney Point, visitors can enjoy tours of the museum, Potomac River Maritime Exhibit, the Piney Point lighthouse tower, Keeper’s Quarters and grounds. The keeper’s quarters and lighthouse will offer special tours featuring Lightkeeper Yeatman and his wife. The National Capital Radio and Television Museum from Bowie, MD will also be on-site with a special exhibit. While admission and tours are offered free of charge this weekend only, donations are greatly appreciated.

In Colton’s Point, check out the St. Clement’s Island Museum before taking a boat ride out to St. Clement’s Island, where visitors can experience a free tour of Blackistone Lighthouse (the replica of the original lighthouse that stood near the same location on the island) with the St. Clement’s Hundred Blackistone Lighthouse volunteers. Regular museum admission and water taxi fees apply.

The official day (National Lighthouse Day), as designated by Congress on August 7, 1989, is the anniversary of the signing of the August 7, 1789, Congressional Act “for the establishment and support of lighthouses, beacons, buoys, and public piers” and the date of the first commissioned Federal lighthouse.

For more information about these events, please call 301-769-2222 for St. Clement’s Island Museum (or visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum) or call 301-994-1471 for Piney Point Lighthouse Museum (or visit Facebook.com/1836Light). Special thanks to Dyson Building Center in Great Mills, MD, for their generous sponsorships of this event.

