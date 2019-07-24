UPDATE: Details Released After Waldorf Man Charged with Human Trafficking and Drug Distribution in Howard County

UPDATE 7/24/2019: According to the application for statement of charges filed in Howard County District Court, the Vice and Narcotics unit received a tip regarding possible prostitution activity in rooms 45 and 33 at the Terrace Motel.

Howard County Police Officers observed the suspicious activity that was occurring and believed it was related to human trafficking.

On July 10, 2019, police observed a male who was later identified as Ronald Willis Cheek, 49, of Waldorf, walk back and forth between rooms 44 and 45 with multiple females.

While the Arlington County Police units were at that location to serve a warrant on Cheek, they observed him exit room 44 and go to room 45. Four females remained in room 44 and a Hispanic male entered room 44. He left approximately 20 minutes later. The 4 females then walked to room 45. Cheek was later arrested and transported to booking for his active warrants out of Virginia. He had a large quantity of heroin on his person/in his belongings at the time of his arrest.

Police arrived on scene to speak with the females in room 44. Detectives located a sexual service advertisement posted online depicting three of the females in the room, with the listed location of Elkridge, MD.

Detectives spoke with 3 of the females, “BC”, “HW” and “TW” who advised they all knew Cheek but knew him by a different name. An additional female was on scene, “KS” who was placed under arrest for an unrelated open warrant. One of the females “BC” stated that she had been with Cheek for a few months and stayed with him at various locations in Baltimore and at the Terrace Motel.

“BC”, “KS”, “HW” and “TW” advised the following:

“BC” has known him for a few months, and he goes by the name “Chris”.

Cheek is “BC’s” pimp and is the pimp for all 4 of the girls in the room.

Cheek will Ray for the rooms that they stay in.

Cheek paid for the rooms and rented them under a false name.

Cheek stays in room 45 but will often have one of the girls spend the day/night with him at his discretion, to engage in sexual acts with him.

The females were staying in room 33 but moved to 44 a few days prior due to broken appliances in the room.

The females all participate in prostitution dates and earn approximately $100-$200 per date.

Cheek instructs the females to notify him every time a date arrives and leaves.

Cheek instructed them to immediately walk to his room and give him 100% of the money they received from their prostitution date.

Cheek would go to their room to collect the money as well.

The other females not actively on a prostitution date are to wait in the bathroom until it is finished

Cheek could be seen multiple times a day walking back and forth from their room to his with a backpack on. He would put his collected money in his bag.

Cheek posts all the advertisements online but has the females answer all the texts, “KS” posts her own advertisements because she is new.

Cheek purchased phones for the females so they can respond to the ads.

Cheek supplies them Heroin and Crack Cocaine daily for their usage.

Cheek will purchase all their food., clothing, and any necessities for them.

Cheek will get angry if they are not getting enough dates that day.

Cheek will frequently call one of the girls and have them come to his room to engage in sexual acts with them even when they did not want to.

“BC” stated they have nowhere to go and did not want to be doing dates.

The females were told by Cheek that his name was Chris to some or Mike to others.

“BC” had been with Cheek the longest; for a few months.

“KS” had been with Cheek for the shortest time, approximately 4 days.

Cheek would Occasionally bring a new girl to the motel to work for him. This is how they all came to be at the Terrace Motel throughout the last month.

The prices for the prostitution dates were $100 for 15 minutes, $150 for 30 minutes, and $250 for 60 minutes.

Motel staff advised that Cheek paid for the rooms in cash, weekly. They observed the above actions described by the four victims (“Johns”, the money exchange, etc.).

Howard County police have charged a Waldorf man with drug distribution and human trafficking of four women at an Elkridge motel.

Ronald Willis Cheek, 49, of Albacore Court, in Waldorf, has been charged with nine counts of human trafficking, five counts of prostitution and three counts of drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute. He is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

Police received a tip about suspicious activity at the Terrace Motel in the 6200 block of Washington Blvd., in Elkridge, and responded to the location in the late evening of July 10, 2019.

Upon arrival, officers located four women, ranging in age from 20 to 28, and Cheek at the motel. Cheek was taken into custody on an open Virginia arrest warrant for fraud. The officers recognized signs of possible human trafficking and after further investigation, detectives filed charges against Cheek on July 11.

Investigators believe that Cheek posted online prostitution ads with photos of the women, arranged appointments and collected the resulting payments. Detectives also believe Cheek was providing drugs to the women in order to keep them in his control. At the time of his arrest, police found a quantity of drugs indicative of distribution.

The victims, who were from Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland, were referred to appropriate services for assistance.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about suspected human trafficking or prostitution to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

In 2013 Cheek was arrested for the rape of a missing minor at a La Plata hotel.

Police, in that case, say Cheek, forced the victim to perform sexual acts in exchange for crack cocaine. Troopers located the minor, who had been reported missing in Virginia in a hotel room on Chesapeake Street.

The victim told police she had been traveling with Cheek. A second female was also found in the hotel room.

Cheek also had cocaine in his possession.