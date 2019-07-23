Waldorf Man Charged with Human Trafficking and Drug Distribution in Howard County

Howard County police have charged a Waldorf man with drug distribution and human trafficking of four women at an Elkridge motel.

Ronald Willis Cheek, 49, of Albacore Court, in Waldorf, has been charged with nine counts of human trafficking, five counts of prostitution and three counts of drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute. He is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

Police received a tip about suspicious activity at the Terrace Motel in the 6200 block of Washington Blvd., in Elkridge, and responded to the location in the late evening of July 10, 2019.

Upon arrival, officers located four women, ranging in age from 20 to 28, and Cheek at the motel. Cheek was taken into custody on an open Virginia arrest warrant for fraud. The officers recognized signs of possible human trafficking and after further investigation, detectives filed charges against Cheek on July 11.

Investigators believe that Cheek posted online prostitution ads with photos of the women, arranged appointments and collected the resulting payments. Detectives also believe Cheek was providing drugs to the women in order to keep them in his control. At the time of his arrest, police found a quantity of drugs indicative of distribution.

The victims, who were from Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland, were referred to appropriate services for assistance.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about suspected human trafficking or prostitution to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

In 2013 Cheek was arrested for the rape of a missing minor at a La Plata hotel.

Police, in that case, say Cheek, forced the victim to perform sexual acts in exchange for crack cocaine. Troopers located the minor, who had been reported missing in Virginia in a hotel room on Chesapeake Street.

The victim told police she had been traveling with Cheek. A second female was also found in the hotel room.

Cheek also had cocaine in his possession.