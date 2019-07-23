Barbara A. Biesel Stinnett, 85, of River Breeze Farm, Prince Frederick, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her home. Barbara was born August 18, 1933, in Chicago, IL, to Capt. William Biesel and his wife, Aileen Jacquith Biesel.

Her family moved to Washington, DC, and then to Calvert County where she graduated from Calvert High School. She attended the Maryland Institute of Art. She married Marvin “Buddy” Stinnett on April 7, 1951, at All Saints Church, Sunderland. He passed away in 1963, leaving Barbara to raise their four children, who she always felt were the greatest accomplishments of her life.

Barbara worked many jobs to support her family, including the Maryland State Treasurer’s Office, Wayson’s Bingo and Reverdy Hall Accounting Services. She was an executive administrative aide to State Senator Roy P. Dyson. She was a prominent figure in Calvert County. She served on the Calvert County Fair Board and the Optimist Club of Calvert County. She was a member of the Calvert County Farm Bureau. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Arick L. Lore Unit 274. She was very proud of her commitment to the all-volunteer Calvert County Fire & Rescue Squads.

Barbara was always a Democrat. She often told people that her big brother’s godfather was Franklin D. Roosevelt and she considered herself to be a New Deal Democrat. She began her career in politics in 1986 when she won her race to become a Calvert County Commissioner. She served three terms, 1986-1990, 1998-2002, and 2006-2010. She served as president of the Calvert County Women’s Democratic Club and as secretary on the Maryland State Democratic Women’s Club.

When Barbara was not volunteering and helping someone, she enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends, especially her crew – Clara Mae Buckmaster, Mildred Burkman, Ethel Lou Bennett, Sue Buckmaster, Peggy Trott, Jessie Jo Bowen, and Mary Fink. She loved the sound of trains. She was a friend to all and known as Mom-Mom to many. She was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy; brothers, William, Brian and Bruce Biesel, and Ray Heppenstall; grandson, Robert Buckmaster; and great-granddaughter, McKenna Goad.

She is survived by her children: Joyce (Jon) Baki of Lusby; Patti Stinnett of Prince Frederick; Cliff Stinnett of Owings; and Wesley (Vicki) Stinnett of Owings. Also surviving are her brother, David Barrie Biesel (Diane) of Haworth, NJ, and grandchildren: Erin Stinnett Ward of Huntingtown; Christy Wood Jones (Travis) of Ruther Glen, VA; Elizabeth Stinnett Fleming (Chris) of Nashville, Tennesee; Sabrina Stinnett of Owings; Kenny and Kody Stinnett of Owings; Melissa Goad (Ken) of Noblesville, IN; Janel Baki (Danny) of St. Leonard; Leslie Ellis (Josh) of Huntingtown; and Jonny Baki of Severna Park. Also surviving are 18 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Her entire life was built around her family and friends. She will be missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of Calvert County’s Fire and Rescue Squads – Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department, North Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department, Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department, Prince Frederick Rescue Squad, St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department, and Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department; the Calvert County Fair Board; Optimist Club of Calvert County; or the American Legion Auxiliary Arick L. Lore Unit 274.