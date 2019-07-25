Elevation Foods Recalls Packaged Egg Salad, Tuna Salad, Thai Lobster Salad, and Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwiches Due to Possible Health Risk

The Elevation Foods company is voluntarily recalling containers of Archer Farms-brand egg salad; Freskëtbrand egg salad, tuna salad, and Thai lobster salad; and Archer Farms-brand deviled egg sandwiches produced on June 18, 2019, due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

We believe fewer than 1,087 cases of the product have been directly shipped to retailer warehouses throughout the United States.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recalled products were manufactured at Elevation Foods’ Knoxville, Tennessee facility. Elevation Foods is working with distributors and retailers to quarantine and recover any impacted product remaining on store shelves.



The containers have the “use by” dates stated below printed on the side of each container and the lot number stated for each product on the side or the lid (see attached pictures). This recall applies only to the products with the lot numbers and “use by” dates stated below.

Archer Farms-brand Egg Salad packaged in a 12-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042A, Use By 12AUG2019 (printed on the side of each container) UPC 085239018682, distributed nationwide

Freskët-brand Egg Salad packaged in a 32-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042, Use By 12AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container

Freskët-brand Tuna Salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906054, Use By 02AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container

Freskët-brand Thai Lobster Salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906041, Use By 02AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container)

Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich Half Sandwich with Bacon, UPC 220505000002, distributed nationwide

Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich on Multigrain, UPC 498780203566, distributed nationwide

Elevation Foods identified the problem with the products after receiving positive test results for three containers of affected egg salad which were sampled and tested by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Elevation Foods is continuing to investigate potential sources of the problem.

Product safety and consumer confidence is of utmost importance to Elevation Foods and its customers. Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled products listed above are urged to immediately return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call 866-761-9566 at any time.

This recall is being done with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration. All photos are courtesy of the FDA.

