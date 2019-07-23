Mary Sue Seaton, 85, of Upper Marlboro passed away July 8, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born September 7, 1933 in Maryville, TN to James Alfred and Hazel Lilly (Teffeteller) Abbott. Mary was raised in Maryville. She married Wilford Stanley Seaton and they lived in Maryville until to moving to Maryland in the early 50’s. Mary was primarily a homemaker and also worked as a waitress at Hot Shoppes in Washington, DC with her sister Reba Jo. Mary was known as the “Hub” of her family. She enjoyed eating crabs, being around people and being the life of the party. She will be remembered for her ability to easily laugh, she was loving, very welcoming and never met a stranger. She will also be fondly remembered by many people for her legendary Saturday breakfasts, especially her biscuits and gravy. She will be greatly missed by all.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Wilford Seaton, son Harry Seaton, grandson Thomas McKenzie, and sisters Reba Dalton and Bobbie Stiles. She is survived by her children Billie Rhea Seaton and husband Bob Mozden of Chesapeake Beach, Wilford Seaton of Edgewater, James Seaton of Riverdale, Jeanette Seaton Decatur of Grasonville, Annette Seaton Shaw of Port Republic, Carol McKenzie and husband Tom of Upper Marlboro, Tommy Dalton and wife Teresa of Liberty Town, MD and Susan Pharis of Owings, 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her brother Tommy Abbott and wife Maxine and sister in law Betty Seaton, both of Maryville, TN.