Sarah Oretha Bennett, 80, of Lusby, MD passed away peacefully at home on July 13, 2019. She was born September 26, 1938 in Washington, DC. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and one brother, and her husband Frank J. Bennett. She is survived by her four daughters – Ria, Cathy, Chris, and Patty; and three grandchildren – Vinny, Carlotta, and Nick.

Sarah was the loving daughter of William M. Bolin and Jessie Bolin Wilson. She was a loyal sister to Carrie, Josephine, and Bill. After graduating from Chamberlain Vocational High School in 1956, Sarah began a professional singing career, spanning more than 30 years. She was honored to tour with the USO and finished her career as lead singer for Washington area band, “The Wonders.” Sarah was unwaveringly devoted to her family. She cherished 42 years with her loving husband, Frankie, adored her four daughters, and was a very proud Nonna to three grandchildren. She also dedicated 40 years to the State of MD – MVA, retiring as Driver Examiner in October 2000. She loved music, dancing, watching classic movies on TCM, and word search puzzles! Always a treasure to her family and friends, she will be forever loved – forever missed.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 Central Avenue, Davidsonville, MD 21035. Inurnment will be in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD at a later date.

Contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. https://www.kidney.org/