The Circle of Angels Initiative Invites Public to the Operation Patuxent mini-Rolling Thunder on Friday, August 2

The Circle of Angels Initiative. Inc invites the public to the 12th Annual Commemoration Honoring all Uniformed Services in Southern Maryland, on Friday, August 2, 2019.

2019 is the 75th anniversary of the Normandy invasion which is connected to our local area because of WWII sites, Naval Air Station Patuxent River (NAS-Pax) and Solomons Island.

To commemorate it, Operation Patuxent (OpPAX) mini-Rolling Thunder tribute motorcade and night of remembrance and music will be held Friday, August 2, 2019., The motorcade will form at 5 p.m. across from NAS-Pax Gate 2, in Lexington Park.

The public is invited to line the parade route along Route 235 until the turn for the bridge to Solomons or to greet the motorcade at the pavilion in Solomons. SPAMtime T/5 Vince “SPAM” Turner and PFC Vincent “Bubba” Turner will reenact a 1942 radio broadcast of music from the WWII era from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., at the gazebo on the Solomons Riverwalk pavilion. The public is invited to this 12th annual free commemoration hosted by the Circle of Angels Initiative, Inc. To participate in the motorcade, contact Samuel Williams at 301-991-4048 or director@circleofangels.org.

There will be a solemn wreath-laying and other commemorative activities to honor all who have served in uniform. NAS-Pax was commissioned during WWII while across the Patuxent River, warfighters trained at the “cradle of invasion,” Solomons, the WWII top-secret amphibious training base.

For more information see photos below or go to the http://circleofangels.org/index.html website!

