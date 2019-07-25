First Responder Friday in Leonardtown
On the first Friday of every month, historic Leonardtown’s art galleries, restaurants, cafes, gift shops, antique shops, bookstores, etc. open their doors to showcase local artists and/or serve specials at their establishments.
You are invited to a fun evening of live entertainment, demos, receptions, hands-on activities, and seasonal promotions.
