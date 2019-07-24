Emergency Personnel Administer 4 Doses of Narcan After Man Crashes Into Utility Pole in Hollywood

On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at approximately 10:20 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to 26326 Cherry Lane in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle accident with one person unconscious.

Police arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a utility pole.

The vehicle was occupied by the adult male operator who was located unconscious in the vehicle.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and a Trooper from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrick administered three doses of naloxone (Narcan) at the scene. Firefighters and emergency medical technicians arrived shortly after and administered at least one additional dose of Narcan.

The patient was transported by ambulance to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed and transported the patient to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating the crash, and updates will be provided when they become available.

