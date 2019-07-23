Hogan Administration Announces Opportunity MDOT to Empower Maryland Businesses

The Hogan Administration announces that Opportunity MDOT, a first-of-its-kind Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) program to empower businesses throughout the state, will host a kickoff workshop Thursday, August 1, at the University of Maryland, College Park. Opportunity MDOT is designed to help connect small-, minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses with new opportunities related to the I-495 & I-270 Public-Private Partnership (P3) Program, in the event a build alternative is selected.

“After spending nearly my entire career in a small business environment, I am excited about the tremendous opportunities this initiative will provide Maryland businesses and the workers they employ,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and will play a major role in our efforts to provide traffic relief for Marylanders.”

The workshop is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Adele H. Stamp Student Union at the University of Maryland College Park. Although registration is free, seating is limited. Business representatives must register in advance online at 495-270-p3.com.

“With on-the-job training and apprenticeships, this innovative program will provide disadvantaged workers with key skills to connect them to real career opportunities,” said MDOT Secretary Pete K. Rahn.

Small businesses interested in working with the P3 Program are encouraged to attend, whether they are seeking certification as a Minority Business Enterprise, Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, and/or Small Business Enterprise, or even if they are already certified. The workshop is designed to jumpstart engagement of each business with Opportunity MDOT and its innovative Center of Excellence – a web-based information hub providing access to training, advisory services, and advanced industry resources.

As the proposed I-495 & I-270 P3 Program strives to provide travelers with congestion relief, Opportunity MDOT is designed to ensure Maryland’s small businesses, workforce and economy benefit from the program’s overall investment, estimated to be $9 billion to $11 billion. Every $1 billion in highway construction supports 13,000 jobs for one year, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

In the months ahead, Opportunity MDOT will provide additional information and tools for job seekers and prime contractors looking for opportunities within the P3 Program. For more information, please email OpportunityMDOTp3@mdot.maryland.gov or call 855-223-1251.

