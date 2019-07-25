Governor Hogan Announces New Deputy Chief of Staff Diane Croghan

Governor Larry Hogan today announced the appointment of Diane Croghan to serve as deputy chief of staff in the Office of the Governor for labor, housing, education, human services, and health matters. Croghan succeeds Tiffany Robinson, whom the governor recently appointed to be Maryland’s next secretary of Labor.

“Diane is an invaluable asset to our administration, and her wealth of experience in both the executive and legislative branches will benefit all Marylanders as she takes on some of our top priorities,” said Governor Hogan.

“I am extremely honored to accept this opportunity to serve Governor Hogan and the State of Maryland,” said Croghan. “I look forward to working every day to continue changing Maryland for the better.”



Diane M. Croghan currently serves as chief of staff at the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) where she advises the secretary regarding departmental initiatives, including Project C.O.R.E, a program designed to support the development of affordable and mixed-use housing and increased opportunity for small business leaders to grow and thrive in urban areas. Prior to joining the Hogan administration, Croghan served as chief of staff to Anne Arundel County Executive Steven R. Schuh. Croghan has held leadership positions in both the House of Delegates and the Senate of the Maryland General Assembly. She served the Minority Leader of the Maryland House of Delegates as well as the House Republican Caucus. Croghan is a graduate of the University of Maryland.

Croghan’s appointment is effective July 31, the same day Robinson begins as secretary of Labor

