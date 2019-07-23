Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day Coming This Fall

The St. Andrew’s Landfill will host Hazardous Waste Collection Day Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. This program allows residents to clean out their barns, basements, sheds, garages, storage areas under kitchen sinks, etc. and take advantage of the opportunity to properly discard of potentially toxic/dangerous materials.

Hazardous waste items which will be accepted for collection include: acids, ammonia, bleach, cleaners, fuels, gas/oil mixtures, gasoline, household and lawn pesticides, mercury thermometers, photography chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, wood preservatives, paint thinners, and alkyd (oil-based) paint. Latex paint is not considered hazardous, as it can be discarded with regular trash if the mixture has been hardened by adding absorbents (cat litter, sand, sawdust or paint drying crystals) before

disposal. If, however, you are unable to do that, latex paint will also be accepted.

Items which will not be accepted include ammunition, asbestos, explosive materials, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials, and picric acid. Collect and dispose of your household hazardous waste materials through safe and environmentally responsible practices using the County’s certified vendor, ACV Enviro.

For more information please contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, extension 73517. You can also log on to our website at www.co.saint-marys.md.us/dpw/recycling-solid-waste/