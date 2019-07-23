Learn More About Maryland’s Overdose Response Program

Maryland’s Overdose Response Program (ORP) launched in 2014 to train individuals most able to assist someone at risk of dying from an opioid overdose when emergency medical services are not immediately available.

Persons who are trained by St. Mary’s County Health Department will receive a free rescue kit that includes naloxone (Narcan®), a life-saving medication that may be able to restore the breathing of a person who has overdosed on heroin, fentanyl, or a prescription opioid drug like oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine, or methadone.

Training for Community Members:

The St. Mary’s County Health Department is offering the Overdose Response Program for free to community members who may be able to save the life of someone experiencing breathing problems from opioid overdose. Participants in the training will learn how to recognize the signs and symptoms of opioid overdose, the importance of calling 9-1-1 in medical emergencies, as well as how to administer naloxone and care for someone until emergency help arrives.

For Healthcare Providers and Pharmacists:

Click here to visit the prescribing naloxone webpage for additional resources and information on prescribing and dispensing naloxone.

Who Should Participate in the Overdose Response Program?

Anyone with close contacts (e.g., family members, friends, housemates, neighbors) who are using opioids

Anyone who may be in a situation (e.g., work, volunteer, social) where an overdose may occur

Anyone currently receiving methadone

Anyone with an opioid prescription

Anyone with a history of opioid abuse

Anyone who might be using opioids for non-medical reasons By successfully completing the brief training, a person will learn how to administer naloxone to restore the breathing of someone who has overdosed on opioids. Participants who complete the training will receive supplies and medication for the administration of naloxone.

Class Schedule:

Please click here to subscribe for e-mail announcements regarding the St. Mary’s County Overdose Response Program.

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 (6:00 – 7:00 p.m.) at the St. Mary’s County Health Department

Thursday, August 15, 2019 (6:00 – 7:00 p.m.) at the St. Mary’s County Health Department

For more information about the ORP or to schedule a group training, please contact the Overdose Response Program at 301-475-6806.

