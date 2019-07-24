Calvert County Parks & Recreation to Restrict Alcohol Consumption at Breezy Point

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners adopted today a recommendation by the Department of Parks & Recreation to restrict alcohol consumption at Breezy Point Beach & Campground.

The resolution prohibits alcohol in the Breezy Point Beach day-use area, allowing the use of beer and wine at campsites only.

The measure is an effort to ensure a safe environment for park guests, minimize disturbances to nearby residents and reduce strain on county resources.

The change will take effect on Aug. 22, 2019.

The consumption of alcohol on public property is generally prohibited in Maryland. Breezy Point Beach has been one of the few beach locations in the state and the only beach in Calvert County to allow alcohol.

Since Calvert County began operating Breezy Point Beach & Campground in 1995, the park has seen a considerable increase in the number of visitors. Parks & Recreation has increased the presence of law enforcement, including DUI checkpoints, to help manage the increased traffic volume.

