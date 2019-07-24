Huntingtown Woman Arrested for Possession of Drugs and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

On July 15, 2019, Deputy Sampson of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel in Prince Frederick.

While making contact with the driver, Stephanie Marie Jarboe, 33, of Huntingtown, Deputy Sampson noticed the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath.

Standardized field sobriety tests were conducted which resulted in Jarboe being placed under arrest for driving under the influence.

A search of her vehicle resulted in an orange straw with white residue inside.

Jarboe was transported to the Sheriff’s Office, then to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and multiple traffic citations for driving under the influence.

Jarboe was also arrested in 2011 for driving under the influence of alcohol in Calvert County.

