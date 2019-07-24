WANTED: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 7/24/2019





The following persons are wanted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.

If you have information concerning these cases, you should take no action, but instead, immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department or your local law enforcement agency.

Matthew William Sterling is wanted for Burglary and Violation of Protective Order. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Sgt Selkirk 443-624-8241and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 George Wesley Howsare is wanted for Escape. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Sgt Selkirk 443-624-8241and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Tabitha Marie Wilson is wanted for Violation of Probation-DWI. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Sgt Selkirk 443-624-8241and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Brian Cullen Sheridan is wanted for Attempt to Manufacture CDS. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Sgt Selkirk 443-624-8241and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Romand Fanez Gray is wanted for Violation of Protective Order. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Sgt Selkirk 443-624-8241and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Douglas Wimberly Jones is wanted for Disorderly Conduct, Driving on Suspended License,, Driving While Impaired. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 is wanted for Theft. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Melissa Liann Nicolet is wanted for Driving on a Suspended License. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Aaron Charles Marquis Hall is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Laquisha Monae Young is wanted for Forgery. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Edwin Sanford Foote Jr. is wanted for Drug Possession. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Ernest Arnold Hutchinson Jr. is wanted for Theft. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Craig Michael Denton is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Sgt Selkirk 443-624-8241and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Steven Dennis Schaffner is wanted for Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking and Driving on Suspended. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Marcus Albert Leroy Gantt III is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603

Sgt. Rob Selkirk 410-535-2800 Ext 2517 Cell 443-624-8241

Det. Mike Tomlinson 410-535-2800 Ext 2581 Cell 443-532-4278

Det. Chip Ward 410-535-2800 Ext 2589 Cell 443-532-0603

Det. James Bell 410-535-2800 Ext 2748 Cell 443-975-0481

Det. Mike Lewis 410-535-2800 Ext 2747 Cell 443-975-8368

Det. Jeff Murphy 410-535-2800 Ext 2316 Cell 410-474-4413

