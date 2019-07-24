UPDATE: Assault Charges Pending After Police Responded to Report of Shots Fired in Loveville

July 24, 2019

UPDATE 7/24/2019 @ 4:30 p.m.: A spokesperson from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Ofice told SMNEWSNET.com that two airsoft guns were recovered at the scene, and the suspect will be charged with second-degree assault for today’s incident.

7/24/2019: Police in St. Mary’s County are investigating an assault that occurred in Loveville at approximately 12:30 p.m., on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

The victim who was located at the Loveville MVA said he was shot at while driving on Route 5 in the area of Route 247, in Loveville.

It is unclear if an actual shooting had taken place at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are in the area looking for and collecting evidence.

One person is in police custody at this time

No injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided as they become available.


3 Responses to UPDATE: Assault Charges Pending After Police Responded to Report of Shots Fired in Loveville

  1. I said it on July 24, 2019 at 2:09 pm

    SWAT team was on the scene in 2 minutes cause its a white area. Shots fired in Lexington Park and cops show up 3 hours later.

  2. Anonymous on July 24, 2019 at 2:36 pm

    Amish driveby

  3. Amish Mafia on July 24, 2019 at 2:48 pm

    Don’t steal from the ‘honor system’ vegetable stands!

