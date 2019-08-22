UPDATE: Police Arrest California Man for Robbery of Twist Wine and Spirits in Lexington Park

August 22, 2019
Corey Scott Angstadt, 51, of California

Corey Scott Angstadt, 51, of California

UPDATE 8/22/2019: Information obtained during the investigation led to Corey Scott Angstadt, 51, of California, being identified as the individual involved in the robbery of the Twist Wine and Spirits store, located in Lexington Park.

On August 21, 2019, Angstadt was charged with the following:

  • Armed Robbery
  • Robbery
  • Assault First Degree
  • Assault Second Degree
  • Theft

Corey Scott Angstadt is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at (301) 475-4200 extension *1996 or by email at Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com.

UPDATE 7/24/2019: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the individual pictured.

On July 24, 2019, at approximately 11:24 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported armed robbery at Twist Wine and Spirits located on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.

Initial investigation determined an unknown white male entered the business, indicated he had a weapon, and demanded money. The suspect obtained undisclosed property from the business and fled the scene. The suspect is described as a white male, 6’ in height, approximately 45 to 55 years old, with a gray beard.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200 extension 1996 or by email at Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

7/24/2019: On Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at approximately 11:30 a.m., police in St. Mary’s County responded to the Twist Wine and Spirits on Millstone Landing Road in Lexington Park, for the reported armed robbery.

Police arrived on the scene to find an employee stating a white male with a beard, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans approached the victim and implied he had a gun covered by a rag and demanded money.

The victim gave an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect who fled in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office, Crime Lab and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are currently investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

