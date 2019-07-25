St. Mary’s County Government Seeking Eleven Volunteers for Local YMCA Exploratory Committee

July 25, 2019

The Commissioners of Sy. Mary’s County is seeking 11 volunteers for a local YMCA Exploratory Committee. This committee will learn about YMCA programs and services, investigate community needs, identify potential locations for a facility, discuss potential facility amenities and gauge fundraising capacity for purposes of delivering an in-depth report to the Commissioners.

This 11-member committee will meet monthly for six months to discuss gathered information and gauge adherence to stated objectives. At the end of six months, the committee will provide a report of findings to the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County.


All citizens interested in being considered should fill out an application on the County’s website at http://www.co.saint-marys.md.us/voluntr/. All applicants must include a resume and submissions must be received no later than Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.

Applicants for this committee must meet one of the following criteria:

  • St. Mary’s County Government Representative
  • Commission on Aging Representative
  • Community Youth Center Campaign Representative
  • Citizen-at-Large
  • Tri-County Youth Services Representative
  • Youth Advisory Board Representative
  • St. Mary’s County Public Schools Representative
  • Local Business Leaders (2 openings)
  • Chamber of Commerce Business Representative
  • Leader of the Navy

If you have any questions or need more information, please call Diane Gleissner at (301) 475-4200 ext. 71700.

