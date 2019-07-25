St. Mary’s County Government Seeking Eleven Volunteers for Local YMCA Exploratory Committee

The Commissioners of Sy. Mary’s County is seeking 11 volunteers for a local YMCA Exploratory Committee. This committee will learn about YMCA programs and services, investigate community needs, identify potential locations for a facility, discuss potential facility amenities and gauge fundraising capacity for purposes of delivering an in-depth report to the Commissioners.

This 11-member committee will meet monthly for six months to discuss gathered information and gauge adherence to stated objectives. At the end of six months, the committee will provide a report of findings to the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County.



All citizens interested in being considered should fill out an application on the County’s website at http://www.co.saint-marys.md.us/voluntr/. All applicants must include a resume and submissions must be received no later than Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.

Applicants for this committee must meet one of the following criteria:

St. Mary’s County Government Representative

Commission on Aging Representative

Community Youth Center Campaign Representative

Citizen-at-Large

Tri-County Youth Services Representative

Youth Advisory Board Representative

St. Mary’s County Public Schools Representative

Local Business Leaders (2 openings)

Chamber of Commerce Business Representative

Leader of the Navy

If you have any questions or need more information, please call Diane Gleissner at (301) 475-4200 ext. 71700.

