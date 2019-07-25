St. Mary’s County Government Seeking Eleven Volunteers for Local YMCA Exploratory Committee

The Commissioners of Sy. Mary’s County is seeking 11 volunteers for a local YMCA Exploratory Committee. This committee will learn about YMCA programs and services, investigate community needs, identify potential locations for a facility, discuss potential facility amenities and gauge fundraising capacity for purposes of delivering an in-depth report to the Commissioners.
This 11-member committee will meet monthly for six months to discuss gathered information and gauge adherence to stated objectives. At the end of six months, the committee will provide a report of findings to the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County.
All citizens interested in being considered should fill out an application on the County’s website at http://www.co.saint-marys.md.us/voluntr/. All applicants must include a resume and submissions must be received no later than Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.
Applicants for this committee must meet one of the following criteria:
- St. Mary’s County Government Representative
- Commission on Aging Representative
- Community Youth Center Campaign Representative
- Citizen-at-Large
- Tri-County Youth Services Representative
- Youth Advisory Board Representative
- St. Mary’s County Public Schools Representative
- Local Business Leaders (2 openings)
- Chamber of Commerce Business Representative
- Leader of the Navy
If you have any questions or need more information, please call Diane Gleissner at (301) 475-4200 ext. 71700.