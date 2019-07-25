Lexington Park Man Caught Stealing Several Firearms From Mechanicsville Home

July 25, 2019
On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at approximately 1:52 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 40700 block of Old Horse Landing Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported burglary in progress.

Deputies arrived and discovered an individual later identified as James Daniel Seifert, 26 of Lexington Park, on the porch of the victim’s residence.

An investigation determined Seifert damaged doors trying to access the residence, and ultimately broke a window and entered the victim’s residence. Once inside, Seifert removed several of the victim’s firearms and a water jug containing loose change.

Seifert was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Burglary First Degree
  • Burglary Fourth Degree
  • Theft
  • Malicious Destruction of Property

Seifert is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center awaiting a bond review.

