Oriana Sherezade Motta Gaitan, 27, of North Beach passed away July 21, 2019. She was born February 18, 1992 in Bogota, Colombia where she lived until the age of fourteen. In 2006 she moved with her family to Columbia, SC. She graduated with honors from Warren Central High School in Bowling Green, KY. Oriana joined the National Guard after high school and obtained the rank of Specialist. She was proud to be a soldier and was giving, generous and loving. She enjoyed music, dancing and loved spending time with her family, especially her son Stephann.

Oriana is survived by her parents Scott and Luz Timothy of Metairie, LA, son Stephann Motta and sister Maria Camila Motta Gaitan of Bowling Green, KY. Also surviving are her grandparents Luz Myriam Fajardo, Bonnie and John Haggerty and Michael and Kathy Timothy and her former spouse Yeimer Barbosa-Melo of Bowie.