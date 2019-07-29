Charles County Public Schools Open House Schedule for the 2019-2020 School Year

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has released its open house schedule for the 2019-20 school year. Listed below are open house dates and times, and other activities for schools. Please call the specific school with questions about open house events.

Elementary Schools

C. Paul Barnhart, open house, Sept. 19, 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.;

Berry, open house, Sept. 18, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.;

Billingsley, open house for prekindergarten through Grade 2, Sept. 19, 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., and open house for Grades 3-5, Sept. 19, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.;

Dr. Gustavus Brown, open house, Sept. 17, 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.;

Dr. James Craik, open house, Sept. 19, 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.;

William A. Diggs, back-to-school night for kindergarten through Grade 2, Sept. 19, 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., and back-to-school night for Grades 3-5, Sept. 19, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.;

Gale-Bailey, open house, Sept. 18, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.;

Dr. Thomas L. Higdon, open house, Sept. 19, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.;

Indian Head, open house, Sept. 19, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.;

Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer, open house for prekindergarten through Grade 2, Sept. 16, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., and open house for Grades 3-5, Sept. 17, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.;

Malcolm, open house, Sept. 19, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.;

T.C. Martin, open house for prekindergarten through Grade 2, Sept. 19, 6:00 to 6:45 p.m., and open house for Grades 3-5, Sept. 19, 7:00 to 7:45 p.m.;

Mary H. Matula, open house, Sept. 19, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.;

Arthur Middleton, back-to-school night, Sept. 17, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.;

Walter J. Mitchell, back-to-school night, Sept. 19, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.;

Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy, back-to-school night, Sept. 19, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.;

Dr. Samuel A. Mudd, open house, Sept. 19, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.;

Mary B. Neal, open house, Sept. 17, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.;

J.C. Parks, open house for kindergarten through Grade 2, Sept. 17, 6 to 6:45 p.m.; and open house for Grades 3-5, Sept. 17, 7 to 7:45 p.m.;

J.P. Ryon, back-to-school night for students in the Three’s program to Grade 2, Sept. 18, 6:30 to 8 p.m., and back-to-school night for students in Grades 3-5, Sept. 19, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.;

Eva Turner, open house, Sept. 17, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.; and

William B. Wade, open house for prekindergarten through Grade 2, Sept. 18, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., and open house for Grades 3-5, Sept. 19, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.



Middle Schools

Theodore G. Davis, open house, Sept. 12, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.;

John Hanson, open house, Sept. 10, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.;

Matthew Henson, open house, Sept. 12, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.;

Mattawoman, open house, Sept. 12, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.;

Piccowaxen, open house, Sept. 12, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.;

General Smallwood, open house, Sept. 12, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.;

Milton M. Somers, open house, Sept. 12, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.;

Benjamin Stoddert, open house, Sept. 10, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

High Schools

Henry E. Lackey, open house, Oct. 1, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.;

La Plata, open house, Oct. 2, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.;

Maurice J. McDonough, open house, Oct. 1, 6:00 to 8 p.m.;

North Point, back-to-school night, Oct. 2, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.;

St. Charles, open house, Oct. 2, 6:00 to 8:30 p.m.;

Thomas Stone, open house, Oct. 2, 6:30 to 8 p.m.; and

Westlake, open house, Oct. 7, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

