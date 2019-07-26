Maryland State Police Warns Public About Telephone Scams

The Maryland State Police are warning the public about telephone scams in which the caller has cloned, or, “spoofed” a Maryland State Police telephone number and requested personal information from people as part of a so-called “criminal investigation” or asked for money in the form of gift cards to avoid being arrested.

A complainant reported she had received a call in which the caller ID on her phone showed “Maryland State Government” and the number 301-475-8955, which is the actual number for the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. When the woman answered the call, the person on the other end of the line told her she was a suspect in an investigation and that she needed to provide them her Social Security number and other identifying personal information as well as payment in the form of gift cards to avoid being arrested. This is just one of several phone “spoofing” scams reported to Maryland State Police.

These scammers are using scare tactics and sophisticated technology to attempt to take advantage of the public. The Maryland State Police would NEVER solicit such information from any citizen.

Anyone who receives such a phone call should hang up and then contact their local state police barrack. Callers may remain anonymous.

