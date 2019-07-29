Calvert Marine Museum Event Listings for August, 2019

Summer is only getting hotter, so why not cool down at the Calvert Marine Museum! Visit special exhibits like the new Megalodon jaws or Working the Water: Photography by Jay Fleming. On the weekends, cruise around the boat basin in a row or pedal boat, or go beyond the basin on the historic Wm. B. Tennison, now with additional summer cruise times. For a complete listing of programs & activities this month, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Friday, August 2 – Gavin DeGraw with the Spin Doctors & Phillip Michael Parsons LIVE in Concert from 5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., Multi-platinum singer, songwriter Gavin DeGraw will perform live at the PNC Waterside Pavilion. Iconic 90s rock band the Spin Doctors will be opening on the main stage at 7:30 p.m. and local favorite Phillip Michael Parsons starts the party at 5:30 p.m. on the side stage. Gates open early at 5 p.m. with food and beverage vendors onsite. The museum closes at 3 p.m. for concert preparations. Tickets are available at bit.ly/CMMconcerts.

Saturday, August 3 – Historic Sunset Supper Cruise from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Enjoy a 90-minute narrated cruise aboard the Wm. B. Tennison. A museum educator will share fascinating facts about Solomons, the WWII Amphibious Training Bases, and Solomons’ rich tradition of boat building. Return to the museum for a short presentation and a light supper from No Thyme To Cook. Participants are invited to bring their own libations. $50 per person. Preregistration is required; visit bit.ly/WmBTennisonCruises to register.

Tuesday, August 6; Thursday, August 8; & Wednesday, August 14 – Sea Squirts from 10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., This month’s theme is Marsh Detectives. FREE drop-in program for children ages 18 months to 3 years and their caregivers. Space is limited; if the session is full, another program will be offered at 11 a.m.

Sunday, August 11 – Dee of St. Mary’s Public Sail from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Sail on the Dee of St. Mary’s, leaving from the museum dock. Fee is $25 for ages 13 and up, $15 for children 5 – 12. No children under 5 please. Preregistration is required; visit bit.ly/DeeOfStMarysCruises to register.



from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Come explore the fossils of Cove Point with a trained museum educator. Learn where to find fossils, how to identify them, and the secrets they hold about Earth’s prehistory. Return to the museum after lunch for tours of our paleo hall and fossil prep lab before exploring the rest of the museum at your leisure! For ages 8 and up. Cost is $20. Preregistration is required; visit bit.ly/CMMfossils to register.

Tuesday, August 20 – CMM Members Save 20% from 10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store all day, today, and on the 20th of every month.

Saturday, August 24 – Toy Boat Building from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Toy boat building, sponsored by the Patuxent Small Craft Guild, has been part of the museum for over 30 years and is offered on the fourth Saturday of every month. A $2 donation per boat is requested. Museum admission is required. This activity is ideal for ages 5 and up.

Saturday, August 24 – Dee of St. Mary’s Public Sail from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Sail on the Dee of St. Mary’s, leaving from the museum dock. The fee is $25 for ages 13 and up, $15 for children 5 – 12. No children under 5 please. Preregistration is required; visit bit.ly/DeeOfStMarysCruises to register.

Thursday, August 29 – Little Minnows from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., This month’s theme is Marsh Detectives. A program for children ages 3 to 5 years and their caregivers. The fee is $5, CMM members are FREE.

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $9.00 for adults; $7.00 for seniors, military with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $4.00 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

