More Than 3 Million State Tax Returns Processed and Nearly $2.2 Billion in Refunds Issued to Maryland Taxpayers

July 26, 2019

Comptroller Peter Franchot announced that his agency has processed more than 3 million state tax returns for the 2018 tax year, with more than 2.6 million, or 87 percent of returns filed electronically. So far, the total amount of refunds issued to Maryland taxpayers is nearly $2.2 billion.

“I’m happy to return this money to hardworking Marylanders,” Comptroller Franchot said. “Filing electronically helps our agency to process returns quickly, securely and accurately, while getting refunds back to taxpayers in an average of less than three business days.”

The Comptroller has 12 branch offices located throughout the state that helps taxpayers file electronically. Agency employees at the satellite locations, and via the toll-free Taxpayer Services phone number, provide free state tax preparation assistance.

Filers can contact Taxpayer Services at 410-260-7980 from Central Maryland, or 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937) from elsewhere. Tax assistance is available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Learn more about our free tax preparation services. You also can e-mail your tax questions to taxhelp@comp.state.md.us. For bilingual services, call 1-800-MDTAXES and press option #2.

One Response to More Than 3 Million State Tax Returns Processed and Nearly $2.2 Billion in Refunds Issued to Maryland Taxpayers

  1. Anonymous on July 26, 2019 at 12:09 pm

    Seriously… If you didn’t take so much YOU WOULDN’T HAVE TO RETURN IT

