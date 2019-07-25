Peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019, Michael W. Day departed this earthly life in Washington, DC. Family and friends will unite on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until time of service at 12:30 p.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD 20601. Interment will follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to be made by contacting Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home.

