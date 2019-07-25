Baby Deonte Carter Ford-Mills, one day old, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on July 20, 2019. He was the son of Tyanna Ford and Travis Mills. Family and friends will unite on Friday, July 26, 2019 for viewing/visitation from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will be private. The family would be most appreciative for monetary donations to help with the funeral expenses. Donations may be made directly to Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home by credit card, certified check, money order or cash. Thank you for your support in advance.

