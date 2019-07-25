Peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019, Timothy Washington departed this earthly life. Family and friends will unite on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 9:00am until 10:00am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Piscataway 13401 Piscataway Road, Clinton, MD 20735. Interment will follow.

