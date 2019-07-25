William Leonard “Lenny” Quade, 76, of Callaway, MD passed away suddenly in his home on July 22, 2019.

Born October 4, 1942 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late George Bernard Quade and Helen Louise (Knott) Quade.

Lenny was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, happily married to his wonderful wife Sheila of 53 years who he married on January 22, 1966 in Holy Face Catholic Church. He cherished his son David, daughter-in-law Theresa, granddaughter Amanda, and his niece Kelly who was like a daughter to him.

He spent his life working hard and supporting his family. Lenny served as a maintenance man for Center Gardens Apartments for many years and later became employed as a Plumber for St. Mary’s County Public Schools, retiring in 2012 after 29 years of service. He loved hunting, fishing, crabbing, playing cards, and relaxing in the garage drinking beer with friends and family.

Along wife Sheila, he is survived by his son David (Theresa) Quade, granddaughter Amanda Quade, and his niece Kelly Castle all of Lexington Park, MD. Lenny is also survived by his siblings James A. Knott, of Leonardtown, MD, George B. Quade of Piney Point, MD, John R. Quade of Granbury, TX, Louise Haverkamp (Howard) of Great Mills, MD, Rosalie Roderick of Granbury, TX, Shirley Stone (Joe of Great Mills, MD, Joseph” Carroll” Quade of Callaway, MD, Gene Quade of Valley Lee, MD, Richard “Ernie” Quade (Jody) of Tulsa, OK, and Molly Wimberly (Bobby) of St. Inigoes, MD. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Barbara Ann Sparks.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 9:00AM to 10:00AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD where a Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 AM with Bishop William McClean officiating.

Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be: Gene Quade, Freddy Adkins, Robert Morgan, Ray Adkins, Keith Nickless, and Kevin Adkins.

Honorary pallbearer will be: George Quade.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to 2nd District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad.