Mary Elenoria Sandidge, 82, of Lexington Park, MD formerly from Morgantown, WV passed away on July 21, 2019 at her home. She was born on January 11, 1937 in Morgantown, WV, and was the daughter of the late Rosalie Cooper Lundy Smith and Okie Jeremiah Smith.

Mary was the loving wife of Billy W. Sandidge whom she married on June 20, 1972 in Lexington Park Baptist Church Lexington Park, MD.

Mary is survived by her children Marneda Grable (Friend Scott Clemens) of Virginia Beach, VA, Andrea Anderson (Earl) of Lusby, MD, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings Bill Smith, Joe Smith, Raymond Smith, and Dorothy Smith.

She graduated from Morgantown High School in 1955 and earned a degree in business. Mary was a homemaker and foster care provider.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Paul MacPherson officiating. Interment will be private.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD.