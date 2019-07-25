Anna Beatrice “Anna Bea” Copsey, 75 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on July 20, 2019 in Leonardtown, MD.

Anna Bea was born to Everard and Virginia Farrell Ryce.

Anna Bea is survived by Crystal (Joey) Gant and Lawrence (Sissy) Copsey, a brother David “Sonny” (Evelyn) Ryce, a sister, Agnes Jameson, five grandchildren: Desirae, Willie, Erin, Phyllis, Amy and 3 great-grandchildren: Jayden, Cassie and Destiny,

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughters: Brenda and Phyllis and many brothers and sisters.

Anna Bea was a homemaker who enjoyed the hard work of working in the tobacco field. She loved bird watching, fishing, crabbing, puzzles, playing cards, and hanging out with family. There was an unforgettable impression made with every human being she came in contact with. Anna Bea was a friend to everyone and would never get caught up in the “gossip”.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 8:30AM to 9:00AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD where a Funeral Service will be held at 9:00AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Ammon Ripple officiating.

Interment will follow in Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD.

Pallbearers will be: Joe Gant, Ronnie Wines, Mark Stone, Dennis Johnson, Timmy Ryce and Joey Porter.