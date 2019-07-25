Charles Edgar Christman, 68, of Hollywood, MD, passed away on July 22, 2019 at Johns Hopkins Hospital, with his loving wife by his side.

Born on October 1, 1950 in Leonardtown, Maryland, he was the son of the late Julian Hackney Christman and Catherine Just Christman of Hollywood MD.

Charlie attended Hollywood Elementary School, Leonardtown Junior High School, Chopticon High School, and due to redistricting, he finished his final year at Great Mills High School, graduating in 1968. After graduating, he attended the Young Men’s College Association (YMCA) in Baltimore, MD, where he studied Computer Technology.

On April 15, 1978, he married his beloved wife, Joyce Bauserman Christman, at Hollywood United Methodist Church. Together they celebrated 41 wonderful years of marriage.

Charlie played in several local bands, and was most notably known for his days in the “Montells” and rocking Tall Timbers Tavern. Anyone that knew Charlie knew he had a passion for music and instilled his love for music in his children. He loved to ‘jam’ with his sons. Charlie was a thrill seeker. He loved the water and raced boats as a member of the Southern Maryland Boat Club in the early 1970’s, running Family and Sport J classes for CM Racing in the #19 Checkmate, “Red THRASH.”

Charlie entered his career at Naval Air Station Patuxent River as a Keypunch Operator, becoming an Electrical Accounting Machine Operator, Computer Operator, Computer Programmer, and eventually a Senior Software Engineer. Charlie had a love for technology and was always dabbling in the latest computer technology. He retired from Civil Service after 38 years and 6 months, going on to work five additional years as a Senior Software Engineer for the Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC).

Upon full retirement, Charlie spent his time at his favorite place, “home,” in Hollywood; a place that he loved so much. During his healthy years he enjoyed fishing and boating. He obtained his USCG Captain’s license and chartered fishing trips. He enjoyed the new home that he and his wife built and loved working in the yard and around the water, rebuilding outboard boat motors, and restoring and rebuilding his Old Hammond G organ. He loved catching hard crabs and cooking them for friends and family, and his passion for cooking ensured that family and friends were always entertained and full.

His love for boat racing was rekindled when he and his youngest son, Steven, restored a vintage HydroStream race boat in 2015. He was the Crew Chief for Steven as they participated in the local Southern Maryland Boat Club events at Leonardtown Wharf.

He was a true patriot and believed in God, our country, and the Constitution of the United States wholeheartedly.

In addition to his Wife, Charlie leaves behind three children: Cynthia Lynn Hubbard (Brad) of Dallas, Texas, Charles Michael Christman (Jen), of Felton, Delaware, and Steven J Christman (Ashley), of Hollywood, Maryland. He also leaves behind five grandsons: Jacob Hubbard, Joshua Hubbard, Julian Christman, Noah Christman, and Jace Christman.

In addition to his parents, Charlie was predeceased in death by his brothers: James Julian Christman of Athens, Tennessee, and John Philip Christman of Leonardtown, MD, and also his sidekick, his dog, “Miss Daisy.”

A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Pastor Ben Garris on July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Patuxent Presbyterian Church 23421 Kingston Creek Road, California, MD 20619.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation 7151 N. Main St., Suite 2, Clarkston, MI 48346, MAYO Clinic in Rochester Minnesota 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55902, or the Patuxent Presbyterian Church 23421 Kingston Creek Road, California, MD 20619.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.