Richard “Rick” Dean Evans, 66

Richard “Rick” Dean Evans, of Waldorf, MD died in the early morning of July 23rd, 2019 at the age of 66.

Born on November 8, 1952 in Washington DC, son of Margaret and James Evans. Rick graduated from DuVal High School in Seabrook, MD, Class of 1970. Rick met and married Cheryl Ann Peacock on January 13, 1978. He worked for 40 years as a Telephone Technician for Verizon.

Beloved husband of Cheryl Ann (Peacock) Evans; Beloved father of Deanna Michele Evans, Richard Dean Evans, Jr. (Kayla) and Joseph “Joey” Charles Evans all of Waldorf, MD; dear brother of Dave Evans (Betty) of Sykesville, MD, Bobby Evans (Cathy) of Laurel, MD and Patty Evans-Pech of Detroit, MI; loving Grandpa and Papa of AJ Evans-Jones, Paisley Evans, Richard “Dean” Evans, III and Arianna Evans; and faithful companion, Patch.

In lieu of flowers, Donations, in memory of Rick may be directed to: Alzheimer’s Association, GREATER MARYLAND CHAPTER, 1850 York Rd. Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093-5142