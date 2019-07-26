Charles Thomas Caywood, 70, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on October 11, 1948 at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Leonardtown, MD to the late Thomas Theodore Caywood and Helen Louise Farrell.

Charles proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from January, 1969 until August, 1970 were he served his country and family proud.

Charles met the love of his life and best friend, Brenda Lee Caywood when he was a young man of 22 years old. They married on May 7, 1971 and spent over 48 years blissfully married, and had two sons who carry on his strength of character and name.

Family meant everything to Charles and he worked hard to give them the best life. He worked for Safeway as a grocery department manager and retired in 2010. He was a proud man who treasured his time spent with his wife above all. Charles enjoyed his days spent with this wife watching television, or listening to his favorite oldies music. He was a toe-tapping, sing-along, dance with his wife in the kitchen kind of man.

Charles could be found most days surfing the internet as Amazon was his favorite website. He’d recently received an Alexa and he loved to ask it questions with his grandchildren and they found great humor in her responses. In his youth, he proudly owned a speed boat and enjoyed spending time on the water and crabbing. He also was a fan of the CB radio and loved connecting to others via the radio. When Charles ventured around town, you would find him sitting comfortably in his Chevrolet. He was a proud member of the bow-tie family.

To know a man truly you need to learn his character. If you knew Charles you knew he was a great man who lived for his wife, sons and grandchildren. Charles will be missed by many, but none as much as his family. May your memories of him be plentiful and your heart full with the joy he brought you.

Charles is survived by his wife, Brenda Lee Caywood of Mechanicsville, MD; sons, Thomas Charles (Phyllis) of Mechanicsville, MD and Sean Andrew (Kathleen) of Mechanicsville, MD; six grandchildren, Madison, Ava, Brooke, Colton, Kaitlin and Ryan; and one sister, Shirley Ann Shay of Alexandria, VA. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Caywood and Helen (Farrell) Caywood and two brothers, Frances Theodore Caywood and George Bernard Caywood.

The family will receive friends for Charles’s Memorial Life Celebration on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service being officiated by Deacon Bill Kyte from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Inurnment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All Arrangements have been made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.