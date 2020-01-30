Lexington Park Man Sentenced to 25 Years After Hitting Woman in the Head with a Cinder Block

January 30, 2020
Mitchell William Donnelly, 25 of Lexington Park

Mitchell William Donnelly, 25 of Lexington Park

UPDATE 1/30/2020: Mitchell William Donnelly, 26, of Lexington Park, was sentenced to twenty-five years suspended down to twenty (20) years in prison for his involvement in a domestic violence assault.

After serving his twenty year sentence in prison, the Defendant will be placed on five years of supervised probation and will have another five years of back-up time held over his head.

State’s Attorney Richard Fritz would like to thank Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Buffy Giddens and the officers from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for the successful investigation and prosecution of this case.

5/26/2019: On Thursday, July 25, 2019, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Maryland State Police responded to the 20600 block of Poplar Ridge Road in Lexington Park, for the reported assault.

As Corporal Maloy was arriving on the scene he observed the suspect, later identified as Mitchell William Donnelly, 25 of Lexington Park, strike the victim in the head with a cinder block.

Cpl. Maloy attempted to take Donnelly into custody, at which time Donnelly began to actively resist. Additional law enforcement arrived on scene to assist, and Donnelly grabbed the holster of a Maryland State Police Trooper; Donnelly would not relinquish the holster until his hand was forcibly removed.

Donnelly was ultimately taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • Assault First Degree
  • Assault Second Degree
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Attempt to Disarm a Law Enforcement Officer

According to the victim, Donnelly also bit and punched the victim in the face.

The victim was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Donnelly is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status.

Mitchell William Donnelly, 25 of Lexington Park

Mitchell William Donnelly, 25 of Lexington Park

This entry was posted on January 30, 2020 at 8:00 am and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

44 Responses to Lexington Park Man Sentenced to 25 Years After Hitting Woman in the Head with a Cinder Block

  1. Anonymous on July 26, 2019 at 12:17 pm

    Are you kidding, he grabbed the holster of an officer and they did not proceed to beat him senseless.
    Good to see the useless scum still receive compassion from law enforcement. What a joke.

    Reply
    • Truth on July 27, 2019 at 8:32 am

      He is white duhhhhhhh……if he had been African American or Hispanic he would’ve gotten more than a beating they would shot him…..I don’t wanna see nobody get killed but d@mn why do we colored folks keep having to be the victim of circumstances!

      Reply
      • Anonymous on July 27, 2019 at 9:40 am

        Because they deserve it…. Duh

        Reply
      • TheRealTruth on July 28, 2019 at 8:15 am

        Yeah, yeah, yeah, blah, blah, blah, who cares! The truth is, you constantly cry over things you can’t prove. Now go away and cry a river somewhere else, whaaaaah!

        Reply
        • All of South Maryland on July 30, 2019 at 6:31 am

          We second the motion.

          Reply
      • Annoyed on July 28, 2019 at 10:30 am

        There’s actually more black on black crime than white on black and cops on black. Educate yourself.

        Reply
        • HEARD THAT! on July 29, 2019 at 8:14 am

          BOOM!!

          Reply
      • You wouldn't know truth if it slapped you in your face on July 29, 2019 at 6:42 am

        Save your stupid cards for the ACLU, you racist a-hole.

        That uncle Tom BS don’t fly here. It matters not a bit what skin color you wear – when you are a criminal POS trying to kill, assault, or take a LEO’s weapon.

        YOU NEED YOUR SKULL CAVED IN BY A CLUB.

        He was just damn lucky the trooper didn’t knock his ass out cold.

        Reply
    • Anonymous on July 30, 2019 at 12:52 am

      There are way more cases of officers shooting unarmed white men than there are any other race in the country just when a white man gets shot no one makes a big hoopla about

      Reply
      • Harry Callahan on July 30, 2019 at 8:29 pm

        Absolutely correct.

        Reply
  2. Country Fan on July 26, 2019 at 12:31 pm

    Billy Ray, crazy as Miley you are

    Reply
  3. Muusah Salam on July 26, 2019 at 1:08 pm

    With the right county/family connections, these type of charges might fetch him 6 months, all local time of course.

    Reply
  4. Jon Coffey (LikeTheDrink) on July 26, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    I guess he was the right color so they did’t fear for there lives

    Reply
    • Guesswork spot on on July 29, 2019 at 6:44 am

      You guess Hillary won too?

      Reply
  5. Alyssa dyson on July 26, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    Yeah o was the victim. Not so cute when he’s bashing your head in.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on July 27, 2019 at 3:23 pm

      I hope you don’t go back to him. You deserve better.

      Reply
  6. becca on July 26, 2019 at 3:29 pm

    you’re psycho.

    Reply
    • Ava Max on July 29, 2019 at 7:43 am

      She’s sweet but a psycho. A little bit psycho.

      Reply
  7. Tia on July 26, 2019 at 3:43 pm

    If he were other than white the cops would have beat the hell out of him.

    Reply
    • Bummer on July 29, 2019 at 7:45 am

      And he deserved it. Sort of bummed he didnt get pummeled to be honest.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on July 29, 2019 at 12:29 pm

      You really believe that?

      If you are saying it to stir up some $hit – then OK.

      But if you really think that……what a sad moron you are.

      Reply
  8. Bubba on July 26, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    Hit a female with a cenderblock… nice, Bubba gunna get you in jail boy!

    Reply
  9. Kelly on July 26, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    He nearly beat my friend to death?????? Dumb ass

    Reply
    • C'mon Kelly on July 29, 2019 at 8:00 am

      She’s your friend, and you don’t know if he nearly beat he to death.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on July 31, 2019 at 6:48 am

        Aw shucks – your first written sentence – and you failed.

        Reply
  10. Nikko on July 26, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    What an idiot. He should have acquired a few more scuff marks on his head.

    Reply
  11. Anonymous on July 26, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    Also a thief and a pimple on the ass of society .

    Reply
  12. Anonymous on July 26, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    Real tough guy who likes to hit women. Try that with a man you POS

    Reply
  13. Sam on July 26, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    ‘Good’ Drugs?

    Reply
  14. Max McConnell on July 27, 2019 at 8:03 am

    So sad. UNBELIEVABLE!!!

    Reply
  15. Harry Callahan on July 27, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    They should’ve broken his damn hand.

    Reply
  16. usernametaken on July 28, 2019 at 10:18 am

    Looks like his man-bun got messed up.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on July 31, 2019 at 6:46 am

      Nothing about this idiot says “man”.

      Reply
  17. Anonymous on July 29, 2019 at 7:32 am

    All these racist comments about how if he wasn’t white the cops would have beat the crap out of him or even shot him are indicative of the hatred and racism of the person typing them.

    Challenge for you haters: Name one documented incident in St. Mary’s County where the police were found guilty of excessive force against a non-white. Just one.

    You can’t do it. You are actually little mentally deficient drones spouting off the lies and stories from other places, all to impress yourself. Because truthfully, nobody cares what you say.

    Reply
  18. GROW UP! on July 29, 2019 at 9:06 am

    I’m pretty sure she is referring to his blue eyes and potential man bun. Clearly she doesn’t think his actions are cute.

    W T F is wrong with you people… as if you don’t have a sense of humor.

    – but yet people can be “sarcastically racist” & everyone thinks THAT’S a funny joke , right?

    Y’all are pathetic.

    Reply
  19. Anonymous on July 29, 2019 at 12:56 pm

    He got the turtle suit on !

    Reply
    • TMNT Tailor on July 30, 2019 at 6:39 am

      Definitely a Mutant Ninja Turtle suit.

      But not a teenager.

      Cut that dirty hair mess off of him before he spreads lice to the entire jail block.

      Reply
  20. Anonymous on July 29, 2019 at 1:18 pm

    AJ Styles got arrested in Saint Mary’s County huh?

    Reply
  21. Anonymous on July 29, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    What’s that vest they always make people wear?

    Reply
  22. parent on July 30, 2019 at 7:18 am

    He will be out in no time. Worthless thug.

    Reply
  23. Free? Not Even American on July 31, 2019 at 6:51 am

    Notice the censorship on people’s comments is heavy!

    Posts are being denied – and deleted – even those previously posted!

    No freedom of speech on this rag.

    Reply
    • Jason Thompson on July 31, 2019 at 6:53 am

      “Your comments are awaiting MODERATION” (censorship)

      Reply
    • exrep on August 1, 2019 at 6:55 pm

      YUP 2 of my posts were deleted

      Reply
  24. Anonymous on January 30, 2020 at 8:43 am

    20 years? where are the people that say he gets off for being white or 6 months or whatever. Nobody said 20 years. haha…. POS enjoy the next 20

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.