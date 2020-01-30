Lexington Park Man Sentenced to 25 Years After Hitting Woman in the Head with a Cinder Block

UPDATE 1/30/2020: Mitchell William Donnelly, 26, of Lexington Park, was sentenced to twenty-five years suspended down to twenty (20) years in prison for his involvement in a domestic violence assault.
After serving his twenty year sentence in prison, the Defendant will be placed on five years of supervised probation and will have another five years of back-up time held over his head.
State’s Attorney Richard Fritz would like to thank Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Buffy Giddens and the officers from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for the successful investigation and prosecution of this case.
5/26/2019: On Thursday, July 25, 2019, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Maryland State Police responded to the 20600 block of Poplar Ridge Road in Lexington Park, for the reported assault.
As Corporal Maloy was arriving on the scene he observed the suspect, later identified as Mitchell William Donnelly, 25 of Lexington Park, strike the victim in the head with a cinder block.
Cpl. Maloy attempted to take Donnelly into custody, at which time Donnelly began to actively resist. Additional law enforcement arrived on scene to assist, and Donnelly grabbed the holster of a Maryland State Police Trooper; Donnelly would not relinquish the holster until his hand was forcibly removed.
Donnelly was ultimately taken into custody and charged with the following:
- Assault First Degree
- Assault Second Degree
- Resisting Arrest
- Attempt to Disarm a Law Enforcement Officer
According to the victim, Donnelly also bit and punched the victim in the face.
The victim was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.
Donnelly is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status.
Are you kidding, he grabbed the holster of an officer and they did not proceed to beat him senseless.
Good to see the useless scum still receive compassion from law enforcement. What a joke.
He is white duhhhhhhh……if he had been African American or Hispanic he would’ve gotten more than a beating they would shot him…..I don’t wanna see nobody get killed but d@mn why do we colored folks keep having to be the victim of circumstances!
Because they deserve it…. Duh
Yeah, yeah, yeah, blah, blah, blah, who cares! The truth is, you constantly cry over things you can’t prove. Now go away and cry a river somewhere else, whaaaaah!
We second the motion.
There’s actually more black on black crime than white on black and cops on black. Educate yourself.
BOOM!!
Save your stupid cards for the ACLU, you racist a-hole.
That uncle Tom BS don’t fly here. It matters not a bit what skin color you wear – when you are a criminal POS trying to kill, assault, or take a LEO’s weapon.
YOU NEED YOUR SKULL CAVED IN BY A CLUB.
He was just damn lucky the trooper didn’t knock his ass out cold.
There are way more cases of officers shooting unarmed white men than there are any other race in the country just when a white man gets shot no one makes a big hoopla about
Absolutely correct.
Billy Ray, crazy as Miley you are
With the right county/family connections, these type of charges might fetch him 6 months, all local time of course.
I guess he was the right color so they did’t fear for there lives
You guess Hillary won too?
Yeah o was the victim. Not so cute when he’s bashing your head in.
I hope you don’t go back to him. You deserve better.
you’re psycho.
She’s sweet but a psycho. A little bit psycho.
If he were other than white the cops would have beat the hell out of him.
And he deserved it. Sort of bummed he didnt get pummeled to be honest.
You really believe that?
If you are saying it to stir up some $hit – then OK.
But if you really think that……what a sad moron you are.
Hit a female with a cenderblock… nice, Bubba gunna get you in jail boy!
He nearly beat my friend to death?????? Dumb ass
She’s your friend, and you don’t know if he nearly beat he to death.
Aw shucks – your first written sentence – and you failed.
What an idiot. He should have acquired a few more scuff marks on his head.
Also a thief and a pimple on the ass of society .
Real tough guy who likes to hit women. Try that with a man you POS
‘Good’ Drugs?
So sad. UNBELIEVABLE!!!
They should’ve broken his damn hand.
Looks like his man-bun got messed up.
Nothing about this idiot says “man”.
All these racist comments about how if he wasn’t white the cops would have beat the crap out of him or even shot him are indicative of the hatred and racism of the person typing them.
Challenge for you haters: Name one documented incident in St. Mary’s County where the police were found guilty of excessive force against a non-white. Just one.
You can’t do it. You are actually little mentally deficient drones spouting off the lies and stories from other places, all to impress yourself. Because truthfully, nobody cares what you say.
I’m pretty sure she is referring to his blue eyes and potential man bun. Clearly she doesn’t think his actions are cute.
W T F is wrong with you people… as if you don’t have a sense of humor.
– but yet people can be “sarcastically racist” & everyone thinks THAT’S a funny joke , right?
Y’all are pathetic.
He got the turtle suit on !
Definitely a Mutant Ninja Turtle suit.
But not a teenager.
Cut that dirty hair mess off of him before he spreads lice to the entire jail block.
AJ Styles got arrested in Saint Mary’s County huh?
What’s that vest they always make people wear?
He will be out in no time. Worthless thug.
Notice the censorship on people’s comments is heavy!
Posts are being denied – and deleted – even those previously posted!
No freedom of speech on this rag.
“Your comments are awaiting MODERATION” (censorship)
YUP 2 of my posts were deleted
20 years? where are the people that say he gets off for being white or 6 months or whatever. Nobody said 20 years. haha…. POS enjoy the next 20