Lexington Park Man Sentenced to 25 Years After Hitting Woman in the Head with a Cinder Block

UPDATE 1/30/2020: Mitchell William Donnelly, 26, of Lexington Park, was sentenced to twenty-five years suspended down to twenty (20) years in prison for his involvement in a domestic violence assault.

After serving his twenty year sentence in prison, the Defendant will be placed on five years of supervised probation and will have another five years of back-up time held over his head.

State’s Attorney Richard Fritz would like to thank Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Buffy Giddens and the officers from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for the successful investigation and prosecution of this case.

5/26/2019: On Thursday, July 25, 2019, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Maryland State Police responded to the 20600 block of Poplar Ridge Road in Lexington Park, for the reported assault.

As Corporal Maloy was arriving on the scene he observed the suspect, later identified as Mitchell William Donnelly, 25 of Lexington Park, strike the victim in the head with a cinder block.

Cpl. Maloy attempted to take Donnelly into custody, at which time Donnelly began to actively resist. Additional law enforcement arrived on scene to assist, and Donnelly grabbed the holster of a Maryland State Police Trooper; Donnelly would not relinquish the holster until his hand was forcibly removed.

Donnelly was ultimately taken into custody and charged with the following:

Assault First Degree

Assault Second Degree

Resisting Arrest

Attempt to Disarm a Law Enforcement Officer

According to the victim, Donnelly also bit and punched the victim in the face.

The victim was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Donnelly is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status.

