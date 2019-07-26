2-Alarm Fire in Lothian Injures Five Firefighters and Destroys Home, Cause of Fire Currently Under Investigation

On Thursday, July 25, 2019, at approximately 8:35 p.m., 80 firefighters from Anne Arundel, Calvert, Prince George, and the City of Annapolis responded to 5512 Greenock Road in Lothian, for the reported structure fire.

Dispatch advised they received multiple 911 calls from passersby and neighbors stating smoke and fire was showing from the residence.

Crews arrived on scene to find a large two-story farmhouse with a two-car garage with fire showing from the second floor, attic, and roof.

Due to the house being in a non-hydrant area, firefighters requested a 2-alarm, and units had to shuttle water from a pond more than half a mile away.

Five firefighters, two from Anne Arundel County and three from the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department suffered minor injuries or non-life-threatening medical complaints and were transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center. As of this morning, all but one Dunkirk firefighters have been released.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no civilians injuries were reported. Two occupants have been displaced and it is unknown if they are being assisted.

All photos are courtesy of the Dunkirk, North Beach, and Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Departments.

The origin and cause of the fire are currently under investigation. Updates will be provided when they become available.

