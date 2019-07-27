ARREST VIDEO: Fort Washington Woman Arrested for Drunk Driving After Hitting Police Car on Three Notch Road

On Thursday, July 25, 2019, at approximately 7:30 p.m., A 2002 Honda Accord struck a marked St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office police car and continued driving erratically.

The driver of the Honda Accord was identified as Jeannette Evelyn Saenz Bonilla, 34 of Fort Washington.

According to court documents, St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Deputy Wynnyk was traveling Southbound on Three Notch Road in the number 2 lane in the area of Airport Road in California when a 2002 Honda Accord passed him and attempted to enter his lane and in doing so, collided with his police car.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and positioned his cruiser behind the striking vehicle to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to stop and continued to drive erratically in the number 1 lane with the officer following behind the vehicle with lights and sirens activated. The vehicle finally pulled over in the area of Three Notch Road and FDR Boulevard in California.

The deputy made contact with the driver, Jeannette Evelyn Saenz-Bonilla, 34 of Fort Washington, and ordered her to turn the vehicle off, she appeared confused and attempted to exit the vehicle prior to turning the vehicle off, after several attempts, she eventually complied and then exited the vehicle.

Her speech was extremely slurred and her movements were lethargic. She advised she was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol and advised she only spoke some English as she was a Spanish speaker. The deputy attempted to have the driver perform field sobriety testing in which she failed every test and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.

After being read her rights, Saenz-Bonilla refused to perform a breathalyzer test and was transported to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, during transport, Saenz-Bonilla vomited in the back seat of the cruiser resulting in a strong odor of alcoholic beverage.

After arriving at the hospital, Saenz-Bonilla passed out and could not immediately be woken by the hospital staff.

After being medically cleared, Saenz-Bonilla was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Saenz-Bonilla was charged with the following.

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL

UNSAFE LANE CHANGING

